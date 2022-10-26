RACINE — The 2022-23 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay and Art Contest is currently accepting submissions. Racine Unified School District and Mahogany Gallery have partnered to offer students in Racine County the chance to have their artwork on display.

This year participants are welcome to submit an essay or piece of artwork that responds to the following statement from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:

Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Teachers, parents, and guardians are encouraged to help students gain historical context for Dr. King’s words and ideas using books, articles, videos, and other useful resources to enter the contest.

Eligibility

The 2022-23 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay and Art Contest is open to any RUSD student. New this year, the contest will include a category that welcomes participation from students, in any school, in Racine County. Students must be in elementary, middle, and or high school.

Interested?

Essay and Art Contest guidelines

Winners will be selected at the elementary, middle school, and high school levels in the essay and art categories. Individual entries will be accepted.

Essay Contest Essays submitted should be 500 words or fewer

Art Contest All art forms will be accepted Examples: drawing, photography, painting, poetry, sculpture, spoken word, videography, and more



Submission deadlines

Students must submit their entries by Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

Students must submit their entries by Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

Event organizers encourage teachers, parents, and guardians to help students scan or take photos of their work for electronic submission.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Contest Winners

Winners will be notified by Wed., Jan. 4 if they have been selected to be a part of the show. Those chosen will be recognized at Mahogany Art Gallery Sat., Jan. 14. For inspiration and to view past winners, view their work online. Additional information about the event will come. Questions? Contact Mallory Umar by emailing mallory.umar@rusd.org. 2021-2022 winning submission Winning submission by David Rivera-Gonzalez, Giavaughni Robbins, Jaden Ludwigson, Jacob Clemons and Nick Donaldson (Case High School and Walden III)

