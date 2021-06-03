DECORAH, Iowa—Erin Keller, junior and Christina Dressler, sophomore of Racine, Wisconsin, have been named to the 2021 Spring Dean’s List.

Luther College’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List includes 738 students; 64 first-years, 167 sophomores, 169 juniors and 338 seniors. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).

