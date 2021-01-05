Advertisements

RACINE COUNTY – Drive-through COVID-19 testing resumes at two locations in Racine County this week. The free tests are conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard.

Testing is offered Wednesdays, through March 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove, 19805 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) Vehicles should enter the fairgrounds from the Main Street (Highway 45) gate.

Test is also available on Thursdays, through March 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. Vehicles should enter from 11th and Main Street.

Those using the drive-through testing sites are strongly encouraged to pre-register at: covidconnect.wi.gov

Racine County health officials urge residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, were in close contact with someone sick with COVID-19 or have recently attended large gatherings to get tested.

Racine County remains in the “very high risk” category for COVID-19 according to the weekly status update, released Monday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was at 16,467 countywide, up 412 from the previous week. There have also been 2,133 probable cases and 100,126 negative test results. There have been 248 county resident deaths related to the virus since the pandemic statistics have been kept in March 2020.

