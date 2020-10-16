Advertisements

The following is the schedule for COVID-19 testing in Racine and Kenosha Counties. It is available to Wisconsin residents ages 5 or older (minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian). The testing will be administered by members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Mondays

When: Each Monday, October 12–December 7

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Kenosha County Job Center 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Tuesdays and Wednesdays

When: Each Tuesday and Wednesday, October 20–December 9

**No testing offered Wednesday, November 11

Time:10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Central Racine County Health Department 10005 Northwestern Avenue, Franksville (Enter from Kraut Road)

Thursdays

When: Each Thursday, November 4–December 10

**No testing offered Thursday, November 26

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Ave, Racine

Fridays

When: Each Friday, October 16–December 4

**No testing offered Friday, November 27

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Kenosha County Center 19600 75th Street, Bristol

