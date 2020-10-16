The following is the schedule for COVID-19 testing in Racine and Kenosha Counties. It is available to Wisconsin residents ages 5 or older (minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian). The testing will be administered by members of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Mondays
When: Each Monday, October 12–December 7
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Kenosha County Job Center 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Tuesdays and Wednesdays
When: Each Tuesday and Wednesday, October 20–December 9
**No testing offered Wednesday, November 11
Time:10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Central Racine County Health Department 10005 Northwestern Avenue, Franksville (Enter from Kraut Road)
Thursdays
When: Each Thursday, November 4–December 10
**No testing offered Thursday, November 26
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Ave, Racine
Fridays
When: Each Friday, October 16–December 4
**No testing offered Friday, November 27
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Kenosha County Center 19600 75th Street, Bristol
