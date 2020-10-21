Veterans can receive flu shots quickly and easily at two upcoming drive-thru clinics hosted by the Milwaukee VA Medical Center:

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Union Grove Clinic, 41425 Spring St.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

No appointments are required. There is no charge. The clinics are for enrolled veterans only. During the clinics, veterans will stay in their cars and receive their shots. To make the process easier, they are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

Those attending the Milwaukee clinic should follow signs on National Avenue for the ZIHP clinic. The ZIHP clinic is located just west of the main hospital.

In addition, veterans can get flu shots during normal business hours in the ZIHP clinic at the Milwaukee VA, though appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 414-382-2000, ext. 49069.

For more information on flu shots, click here.

