MOUNT PLEASANT – A Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) squad was hit by a driver during a traffic stop along Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) near Chicory Road here Tuesday evening.

An MPPD officer had just returned to the unmarked Ford Crown Victoria squad to run some information through its computer when the vehicle was struck in the rear end by a northbound Lincoln SUV driven by a 55-year-old Kenosha woman. The collision caused “significant damage” to both vehicles, according to an MPPD news release. The officer and the Lincoln SUV driver were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln told police that she saw the squad’s emergency lights and thought it was farther to the right than it actually was. She said she was starting to merge left when her vehicle struck the left rear of the police squad.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was dispatched to the scene to investigate the accident.