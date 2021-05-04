BRIGHTON – The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a single-vehicle crash here early Monday, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The name of the 66-year-old man from Milwaukee was not released pending notification of relatives.

Kenosha County deputies and Town of Burlington fire and rescue personnel were called to the 700 block of 312th Avenue (Highway J) at 2:59 a.m. Monday. A 2011 Dodge Ram truck, southbound on 312th Avenue failed to negotiate the curve as it approached 7th Street (Highway BB). The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area along the west side of the roadway.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident remains under investigation. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.