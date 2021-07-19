MOUNT PLEASANT– A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mount Pleasant, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported crash about 4:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department press release issued Saturday.

Officers encountered a red 2015 Chevrolet Trax SUV and a white 2008 Pontiac Vibe compact car.

Firefighters from the South Shore Fire Department extricated the driver from the Trax and transported them to the Wheaton Ascension emergency room.

Witnesses told police the operator of the Vibe drove through the stoplight and continued into the intersection, striking the Trax. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.