The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recognizes the continuing health risk to drivers over age 60 during this pandemic and has granted them an additional 60-day extension to renew their driver license. Drivers over age 60 whose license expired after March 12, 2020 now have until November 23, 2020 to visit a DMV to renew their license.

“Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.”

Boardman explained that drivers can renew up to a year before the expiration date on their card. This means drivers with winter expiration dates can visit a DMV before the weather turns cold. An expired driver license is still valid for voting providing it expired after the last General Election (November 6, 2018).

To further support customers, DMV Customer Service Centers have implemented safety protocols. All DMV employees wear face coverings. Customers are encouraged to follow floor decals for social distancing and to stay behind plastic panels at service windows. In addition, services inside DMVs are limited to driver licensing or ID-related needs to promote social distancing. All vehicle related services can be done online, by mail or through a third party.

Using DMV’s Driver License Guide (wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide), drivers can go online to fill in the application, submit it electronically and make an appointment which will further shorten their visit.