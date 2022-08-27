CALEDONIA, WI — A six-year-old girl has died following a drowning Saturday evening at Bear Paw Beach, 100067 7 Mile Road.

Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Engleman said law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel responded to a possible drowning call at 5:47 p.m. When they arrived, officials found that the girl had been underwater for an unknown time.

Lt. Jason Hempel of the Caledonia Fire Department said someone was performing CPR on the girl when they arrived.

“Someone pulled her out, and we assumed it was the lifeguards. We don’t know for sure 100% on that,” Hempel said. “They were they’re doing CPR. They had an automatic defibrillator hooked up to her. And so we took over.”

Fire official: Staff responded appropriately to drowning

Rescue personnel initiated life-saving efforts and took the girl to Ascension-All Saints Hospital. Doctors there later pronounced the girl dead.

Despite the outcome, Hempel said the staff at Bear Paw Beach responded appropriately to the situation.

“They cleared the beach. They (the staff) made our job a lot easier and did an excellent job with what they had been presented with,” he said.

Still, the little girl’s death weighs heavily on staff from Bear Paw Peach and first responders. Hempel said that the focus is on providing mental health support to those in need.

Officials remain on the scene to conduct an investigation.

“Please keep everyone affected by this tragic incident in your thoughts and prayers,” Engleman wrote in a Facebook post.