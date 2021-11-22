RACINE – A Racine man who called police to report a dead body in his building was arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses last Thursday after officers found drugs in his apartment.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office charged Brian A. Gleiter, 54, of 400 Seventh St., #5, with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited as a repeat offender on all of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Gleiter called 911 to report a deceased male discovered in a stairwell of his apartment building. He told police that he’d gone to bed the previous night and found the body on the back stairwell when he went to do laundry the next morning. He stated that he didn’t know the identity of the dead man A search of the deceased, identified in the complaint as “L.F.,” showed a bank card belonging to Gleiter in a pocket. Other apartment building tenants told police that the laundry equipment had been moved out of the building months ago.

When officers attempted to speak further with Gleiter about the dead man’s identity, Gleiter left the scene in his vehicle and had to be told to return to the apartment building by police dispatch. While detained and waiting to be transported to the Racine Police Department, Gleiter contradicted his earlier statements by allegedly stating “I do know who he is. He was in my apartment.”

Later in the investigation, a police officer noted a red stain on the side of Gleiter’s white shoes that was consistent with a blood stain. Gleiter allegedly stated that “I just —ing woke up to see my best friend dead on my —ing couch and none of you —ers care.”

When police entered Gleiter’s apartment unit, they saw, in plain view, a medication bottle belonging to L.F. on the kitchen table, a fresh blood smear on the door frame and one of L.F.’s shoes, according to the complaint.

Also found in the apartment were:

A baggie of marijuana weighing 2.3 grams and testing positive for THC.

Ten plastic baggie remnants.

A prescription pill bottle containing 89 pills identified as methylphenidate (a Schedule II narcotic).

Three clonazepam pills (a Schedule IV narcotic).

Various items of drug paraphernalia, including five glass pipes, a metal pipe and a digital scale.

Gleiter was arrested and held in the Racine County Jail.

According to online court records, Gleiter made an initial court appearance on Monday where cash bond was set at $2,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.