The Racine County Eye reported last week about the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Drug Take Back event on April 30.

The event was a smashing success, bringing in a whopping 408.0 pounds – the weight of an average-sized adult gorilla – in unused medication. That is a lot of pills, liquids and creams that won’t be flushed into our water, dumped into our landfills, or consumed by someone other than the patients whose names are on the labels.

Over the last six months, the Village of Mount Pleasant had collected 339.8 pounds of unused medication through its medication drop box located in the Police Department’s lobby. The Take Back event surpassed that in one 4-hour initiative.

The next Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 2022. The Racine County Eye will post more information as it becomes available.

Drug Take Back drop boxes

