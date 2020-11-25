RACINE – Sirquan D. Jackson, 24, has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s office with three counts of intent to manufacture/deliver THC (marijuana), possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing an officer. He was held in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police investigated a report of a gunshot wound victim at the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room on October 29. Jackson, who was treated for a gunshot wound to his right thigh and an injury to his right foot, told police that he been shot and robbed by unknown individuals while walking near Albert and Marquette streets. However, a police investigator stated that it appeared from the location of the wound and damage to his clothing, it appeared that the gunshot “had been shot from straight down from somewhere near Jackson’s waistband” and was self-inflicted.

In addition, there were inconsistencies in Jackson’s story about the robbery and police investigators were unable to locate any physical evidence, witnesses or surveillance video from the area where he said the incident had taken place.

Jackson had been convicted of being party to a crime-robbery in June 2015 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

In a second criminal complaint, investigators with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Gang Task Force used a confidential informant to purchase marijuana from Jackson on October 24 and 29 and November 18. The purchases – two for $30 and one for $25 – took place near Chicago Street and Mohr Avenue, near Lakeview Park on the 2000 block of Michigan Boulevard and near Chicago Street and the west alley of Carmel Avenue.

According to online court records, Jackson made an initial appearance on Tuesday. Cash bond was set at $500 on the marijuana charge and $7,500 on the firearm and obstruction charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

