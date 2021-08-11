YORKVILLE – A Milwaukee man was arrested here early Wednesday on a 5th offense of drunk driving, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a news release, a sheriff’s deputy found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of South Sylvania Avenue near Grandview Parkway with its headlights on and engine running shortly after midnight on Wednesday. A door was open and the driver’s legs were hanging out.

The driver, Cantal M. Willis, 38, of Milwaukee, showed “numerous indicators of impairment,” the Sheriff’s Office reported. An on-scene blood alcohol test was 0.23, which was nearly three times the legal limit. A search of the vehicle resulted in several open containers of alcohol. A records check revealed that Willis’s driver’s license was revoked because of previous OWI convictions. He was on parole for a prior felony conviction and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant from Milwaukee.

Willis was taken into custody on OWI 5th offense, operating a vehicle on a revoked license and a parole hold. He was being held in the Racine County Jail on Wednesday morning.

We can't do this work without you

Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.