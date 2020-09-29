Advertisements

RACINE – An early morning traffic accident damaged three parked cars and resulted in a drunk driving charge for a Racine woman on Tuesday.

Lyneece R. Daniels-Branch, 24, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with drunk driving-2nd offense, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to a traffic accident at Marquette Street and Nelson Court about 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Officers observed that three parked cars had been struck by a black four-door Saturn, which had come to a stop.

The driver, identified by police as Daniels-Branch, told officers that she had hit only one vehicle. When officers asked her to exit the car, an officer noted that she smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes.

According to the complaint, officers “observed two open and empty 12 oz. Seagrams bottles laying on the floor behind the driver’s seat.”

After allegedly failing a field sobriety test, Daniels-Branch “maintained that she was not intoxicated and that she just had medical issues.” She also refused to consent to an evidentiary blood draw, according to the complaint.

After obtaining a search warrant for the blood draw, Daniels-Branch allegedly became belligerent.

“The defendant was also continuously calling the police officers and the doctors ‘raggedy-ass bitches.’ The defendant had to be physically restrained for her blood to be drawn,” the criminal complaint stated.

Daniels-Branch remained in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.