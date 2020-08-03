ROCHESTER, WI – A Salem woman was charged with drunk driving (3rd offense) and possession of drugs with her two-year-old child in the car.

Kristin Connelly, 19, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of amphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic citations, according to a press release by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy responded to a report of a car smashing into a mailbox and the driver fleeing the scene at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the 400 Block of Main St.

The deputy stopped Connelly, who was driving the car with her two-year-old child in the back seat, on County Trunk Highway D at State Highway 36. As Connelly spoke with the deputy, he noticed “signs of impairment,” according to the press release.

After conducting an investigation, the deputy arrested Connelly for drunk driving and the other charges. He then took her to the Racine County Jail.

According to court records, Connelly is expected to have an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

