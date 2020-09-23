RACINE – A fire in a construction dumpster briefly threatened two homes in the 1200 block of Harmony Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The Racine Fire Department responded to an active fire in a construction dumpster at 1231 Harmony Drive at about 4:24 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, RFD reported that the home’s occupant was attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose. A total of 19 firefighters were dispatched because of the fire’s close proximity to the homes.

The fire was confined to the dumpster and there was no damage to the homes. No one was injured.

