Wangard Partners, Inc. is celebrating Earth Day by hosting and participating in a neighborhood and trail clean up. The commercial real estate firm is inviting local area residents to join the event that is happening on April 22, 2021.

Wangard Partners is working to improve the landscape of Southeast Wisconsin, not only by developing high-quality, unique properties, but by creating opportunities for job growth to build a stronger economy. It’s an interrelated operation that enriches the quality of life and creates pride in the local communities. The Earth Day clean up event is just one of the ways to get involved with their mission.

About the Event

Employees of Wangard Partners, Inc. will be conducting a clean-up of neighborhoods and public recreational trails. The largest group of employees will be cleaning up the Oak Leaf Trail, Milwaukee County’s premier recreational path, starting near its corporate offices. The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. at various locations in Southeastern Wisconsin. In addition, Wangard employees will be participating in clean-up efforts at other public places, including:

Oak Leaf Trail- 1200 N. Mayfair Road Suit. 310 Milwaukee, WI 53226

1200 N. Mayfair Road Suit. 310 Milwaukee, WI 53226 Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin: Pike River Parkway , in partnership with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network

, in partnership with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network Cottage Grove, Wisconsin: Drumline Trail (starting at 9 AM at 218 S. Main Street)

(starting at 9 AM at 218 S. Main Street) Walker’s Point in Milwaukee, Wisconsin: starting at 1320 S. 2nd Street

Earth Day Events

That's not the only Earth Day event happening locally.

