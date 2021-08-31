According to Google Trends, the rise in popularity of sheet pan recipe searches hit the internet around 2017 – and is still going strong! These one-pan recipes are the perfect storm of easy to make, easy to clean up, and Pinterest– or Instagram-worthy. Before you go down those social media rabbit holes, here are our favorite ways to use the sheet pan technique, along with some easy and delicious recipes.

Meat, Veggie, Side

Combining a protein, side dish, and vegetable is by far the most popular sheet pan recipe combo. Recipes are endless, and there are a few tricks you’ll want to keep in mind for successful sheet pan cooking:

Use a heavy-duty pan

Know the cooking times for each ingredient – they may not all go in the oven at the same time.

Cut each ingredient into the same size pieces, so they finish cooking at the same time.

You may need to rotate your pan if your oven cooks unevenly.

Here are a few of our favorite recipes:

Casseroles

Casseroles are a traditional and delicious favorite. You may be wondering why you would bake a casserole in a sheet pan instead of a deeper dish – sheet pan casseroles provide you with crispy and crunchy textures!

Here are some delicious examples:

Breakfasts

Making sheet pan breakfasts is the perfect way to start the day with a full meal. It also makes prep and clean-up easier when entertaining overnight guests. Which one will help you kick off your day?

Photo: ilbusca via gettyimages.com

Snacks

Want to make snacking easy? Have one of these snack pans ready to go for the inevitable afternoon snacking from your kids!

Desserts

Your favorite desserts baked on a pan makes them thinner and allows for more pieces. Perfect when you just want bite-sized treats!

Here are some of our most-loved recipes:

Four of a Kind

If you have picky eaters in your household, you’re going to love this concept! These dishes divide your pan into four with different flavors for each quadrant.

To fully enjoy your sheet pan cooking, there are a few cooking supplies you may want to consider. Silicone baking sheets will make your clean-up even easier, save money, and are less wasteful than aluminum foil. Want to go right from the oven to the table? These oven mitts double as trivets! Then, of course, you need durable and easy-to-clean pans. Check out this list of Best Sheet Pans of 2020 Tested and Reviewed. Use these supplies, tips, and recipes to help get excited about mealtime again!

Healthy Living is presented by [sponsor]. [Insert 1-2 sentences ABOUT sponsor and CTA].

Additional Headlines:

Our Favorite Easy and Healthy One Sheet Recipes

Easy and Healthy Sheet Pan Recipes

Breakfast, Snacks, Dinners & Dessert: Easy Sheet Pan Recipes

Easy and Fun One Sheet Recipes