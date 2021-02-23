Whether you’re looking to sell your home or stay in it for a few more years, its value will be essential to getting the most out of your property. Homeowners should do all that they can to maximize this value for when the time comes to enter the real estate market. Fortunately, there are a lot of different ways you can do this—like incorporating a few environmentally conscious renovations. These are a few eco-friendly upgrades that increase the value of your home.

Adding Insulation To the Attic

A home’s attic is where the majority of your heated air will escape during the winter months. This drastically increases the amount of money you’ll spend on energy and makes it that much harder to keep your home warm. Insulation traps this heat inside so that you don’t have to keep cranking up the thermostat. It’s something many home buyers look for on the market.

Installing Metal Roofing

Switching to a metal roof is also an eco-friendly upgrade that increases the value of your home. Metal holds up against various forms of damage, and many roofs even feature recycled metal. This means that they’re incredibly eco-friendly to produce and install on any type of home. And since they last so long, you won’t need to worry about replacing them for several years.

Replacing Your Windows

You can also consider replacing your windows. As windows age, the gaps between their glass panes, and even between the window and the frame, become wider. This allows more and more air to flow in and out of your home. Like with attics, this also wastes money on energy and discourages many home buyers. While getting more efficient models could be expensive, it’s often worth the price down the line.

Using High-Efficiency Appliances

Older household appliances tend to use more resources when performing even the most basic tasks. Water, electricity, and gas are crucial to a functional home. But using too much of one resource can take a toll on the environment and the amount of money you spend on the property. Upgrading to newer systems can help conserve some of these resources and make the home easier to run—which is very attractive on the market.