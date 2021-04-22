Robert, also known as Bob Mainland, had various roles in his life that impacted the community and those around him. Mainland, who was 72 years old, recently passed away. This week, the Racine County Eye honors him as the Educator of the Week.

Mainland earned a degree in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin Parkside on the GI Bill. He proudly served in the US Army and spent time serving in Vietnam before earning his undergraduate degree. Mainland was someone who used his life experiences to continue learning.

Bob Mainland

According to his obituary, Mainland also worked in the furniture refinishing business and the grocery industry too. Not only was he versatile, but he committed to those he loved. Mainland was a husband to Mary and father to one daughter named Natalie.

Later in life, he went on to be an instrumental figure to many students. He earned a teaching certificate and taught for the Racine Unified School District for over 20 years. Mainland always provided a listening ear to students and connected with them in various ways. He worked in different middle and high schools but finished his teaching career at Washington Park High School.

Mainland was more than a teacher, but also a friend. Countless students on Facebook reflect, share their memories and express their gratitude to their former teacher, Mr. Mainland.

Mr. Mainland and was the coolest teacher ever! So many great memories! The only teacher I ever had that actually made me feel he cared about me and his other students. He was always open to having conversations and being a friend more than a teacher! Travis Harrington

Mr. Mainland was everything a great teacher needed to be: kind, understand, caring, fun, daring & so much more! He made such a big difference in so many lives, a man with such a pure heart who kept a smile on his face as well as everyone else’s. Megan Deleon

If there was ever a man who put the needs of all of his students before his own and took pride in being a great teacher and a role model to those around him, it would be Bob Mainland Charles J Edman

You were definitely one of my favorite Park teachers. If it wasn’t for you I would never have been in AP History. Nathan Fisko

On Mainland’s Facebook here, you can browse through countless tributes and positive messages about who Robert “Bob” Mainland was as a person.

In his Honor

Mainland’s family asks that donations in his honor be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society or First Book in lieu of flowers. Additionally, if you are a former student, friend, or family member, share a memory in his honor. Read Mainlands full obituary here.

Nominate an Educator

Do you have a favorite educator? Know an educator who has gone above and beyond? Nominate them to be the next Educator of the Week. Send an email to ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to get your favorite teacher featured on the Racine County Eye.

Read more inspiring stories about local educators making a difference by clicking here. Check out what’s happening in local schools by reading here.

Rating: 5 out of 5.