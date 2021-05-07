Let’s face it. This school year will go down in history as unforgettable. Whether you’re an educator, student, parent, and or community member, you know that times have been challenging. COVID-19 is continually changing our education system and how it functions. Yet, behind every struggle and obstacle this year has been an educator who loves their students.

The Racine County Eye highlights an educator weekly through a spotlight story. However, this week, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, we extend our gratitude to the Racine County educators who make a difference.

Thank You

Instructing students from preschool age to college-level or in between has brought an extra layer of commitment from teachers throughout the past school year. To every teacher, teacher’s aid, and those working in our school system, we thank you.

Teachers change lives every day, across the country, but especially in Racine County. We’ve had the opportunity to highlight some educators through spotlight stories in the past weeks. But, this week, we couldn’t just pick one educator’s story to share.

That’s why we encourage you to share this post with a teacher who you love or have impacted you or your child. We’ve all learned lessons in life that go beyond the curriculum requirements because of thoughtful and dedicated teachers.

So educators, thank you for doing what you do. You are the Racine County Eye Educator of the Week because of your service, devotion, and unwavering empowerment.

Thank you! Send this post or tag a teacher to show them that you appreciate their work.

Our Spotlights

For numerous reasons, the following educators have been selected and shared their stories. Read about each one below by clicking on their name.

Nominate an Educator of the Week

To help the Racine County Eye share more in-depth and personal stories, consider nominating an educator to be the next feature. You can fill out this form here or send an email to ewidmar@racinecountheye.com. Emma Widmar is continually looking to share what’s happening in the community, reach out with a story suggestion or comments.

