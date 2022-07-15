RACINE – Educators Credit Union joined with the South Shore Fire Department to celebrate Educators Credit Union’s $10,000 donation for the purchase of new CPR equipment on June 30. The South Shore Fire Department will now be able to host CPR training on-site and within the community.

“We were able to essentially double the size of CPR equipment to provide more in-house training and training to neighboring agencies and people in the public,” said Mike Wienke, battalion chief of the South Shore Fire Department.

The donation provided eight adult mannequins, eight infant mannequins and AEDs that are specifically designed for CPR training. Until this point, the department borrowed or rented CPR equipment to be able to host classes. South Shore firefighters and paramedics will be able to use their own equipment to complete their training sessions.

"When Educators Credit Union found out about an opportunity to help the South Shore Fire Department buy new CPR equipment for the community, it was an easy decision. This donation will help save lives." Shannon Huot, chief experience officer at Educators Credit Union

