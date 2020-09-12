Though you probably feel perfectly comfortable and protected within our home’s walls, you can’t truly consider every area of the property safe without a bit of work. This is especially true for the rooms where your newborn will be spending most of their time—namely, their nursery. Even after going through extensive preparations for their arrival, you can always do more to reduce the risks in that space and maximize overall safety. These are a few effective ways to increase the safety of your nursery and ensure your baby remains out of harm’s way.

Ensure All Cords Are Out of Reach

Babies will play with and chew on anything they can get their fingers around, as they first start navigating the world around them by touch. Because of this, a lot of things could pose a potential threat to them when you leave them unsupervised. Cords such as blind cables or appliance lines are particularly dangerous for them to be around due to choking and shock hazards. To optimize safety for your child, it’s highly recommended that you position their crib away from the windows and tuck any loose cables out of reach.

Use a Changing Table with a Safety Belt

You can also greatly increase the safety of your nursery by using a changing table with a safety belt built into its design. Babies are known to wiggle around and get agitated while they’re being changed, which increases the risk of the table shifting, potentially causing them to fall out. For this reason, many newer changing table models are made with safety straps to position around your baby’s waist. This keeps them firmly in place during the process and makes using this section of the nursery much easier. You can also better fall-proof your changing table by placing a non-skid pad underneath the platform, which decreases possible slippage.

Purchase a More Durable and Up-to-Code Crib

The crib is one of the most central components to a quality nursery, but even it can have a few features that present safety risks. For starters, cribs that are older or made with less durable materials can fall apart when put under stress by your bouncing bundle of joy. As such, it’s encouraged that you switch to one made from solid wood or perform extensive maintenance on your crib before using it next. It’s also important to make sure the bars on your crib are no more than two and three-eighths inches apart and that all the screws are flush with the material. This decreases the chances of your baby injuring themselves on a protruding metal object or getting their head stuck between the bars.