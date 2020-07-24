A new roof is one of the most expensive home upgrades you can make. Costing between $6,000 for a simple roof replacement and $15,000 for a high-quality roof upgrade, replacing a roof clearly isn’t cheap. Depending on the type of roof you have, you’ll likely need to replace it every 12 to 50 years. However, there are several ways to extend the life span of your roof. To avoid having to drop thousands of dollars on a premature roof replacement, check out these effective ways to make your roof last longer.

Conduct regular maintenance

A key factor in prolonging the life span of your roof is regular maintenance. Examples of roof maintenance tasks you should do on a regular basis include cleaning your gutters, brushing off leaves and other accumulated debris, and killing or sweeping off moss buildup. Taking the time to do these simple tasks will prevent moisture from accumulating on your roof and causing damage in the form of leaks, weed growth, or mold outbreaks.

Invest in spray foam roofing

An effective way to make your roof last longer while improving your home’s insulation is to invest in spray foam roofing. Spray foam roofing involves spraying a mixture of polyol resin and a form of isocyanate onto a roof. The mixture will expand and harden to create a durable, airtight seal. Spray foam roofing offers numerous benefits that can extend the life of a roof. For example, the layer of spray foam serves as a durable, protective barrier that can prevent roof damage from harsh weather and other adverse conditions. Even if damage has already occurred to the roof, spray foam roofing can recover and repair the existing roof so that you don’t have to replace it entirely.

Ventilate and insulate your attic

The state of your attic can have a large impact on the life span of your roof. As such, it’s important to ensure your attic is well-ventilated and well-insulated. Properly ventilating your attic will prevent condensation from building up on the decking that supports roof shingles and causing rot. On the other hand, insulating your attic effectively will prevent warm air from escaping and melting snow on your roof. When snow repeatedly thaws and refreezes, ice dams can form, which places added strain on your roof, potentially causing sagging or even a dangerous roof collapse.