Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
That’s why we spend a lot less time on publishing mug shots and a lot more time helping you understand the employment market, figure out how to spend more time with friends and family with our events calendar, and what you can do to help businesses that have opened up. Make no mistake…we aren’t shy. We tackle the big stuff, like COVID and issues around race.
And if you believe in the value of journalism — that it should help, not exploit — please consider becoming a paid member of the Racine County Eye today. We can’t do this work without you.
Madison – Today the State Assembly passed legislation to address concerns for our elderly population. “I am pleased to have supported each of these bills today, said Wittke (Wind Point); caring for our most vulnerable population is a priority to me”.
Elder abuse is a growing concern. Reporting of physical, emotional, and financial abuses are on the rise. Assembly Bills 44, 45, and 46 will strengthen existing law and empower frontline financial workers to take necessary steps to protect vulnerable and disabled individuals. From my own experience, a loved one was duped into paying significant monies to “save a grandson who was traveling abroad”. If these protections had been in place, a financial institution could have stepped in to halt a questionable transfer of funds and my loved one would have avoided the significant loss of retirement income.
The bills, which were drafted following the work of Attorney General Schimel’s Task Force on Elder Abuse, now move to the State Senate for a vote.