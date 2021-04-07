RACINE – A Mount Pleasant woman is in jail after she beat a 72-year-old woman and the elderly woman struck her in the head with an iron, police said.

Victoria Elizabeth Diaz, 31, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with aggravated battery against an elderly person, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct following a fight at a Racine residence.

All charges were filed with the repeat felony offender modifier, meaning the maximum sentence for each charge can be increased by four years on conviction, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police responded to a home following a 911 call. After arriving at the scene, a woman told them Diaz was inside the house assaulting family members. Police found Diaz restrained by two residents inside the home.

The woman told police that Diaz had called to say she was coming to get her five-year-old child. The resident – who later called police and met with them outside the house – told Diaz the child had lived with them since the age of three months over concerns about Diaz’s drug abuse and that she shouldn’t come, according to police.

Diaz came anyway and began pounding on the door and demanded to be let in. The residents turned off the lights and locked the doors. But Diaz broke into the home through a patio door. The woman confronted Diaz and asked her to leave. Diaz pushed her, grabbed and pulled her hair, and began punching her. Both the resident and Diaz fell to the couch, and Diaz bit her twice on the right arm, the woman told police.

The woman’s 72-year-old mother tried to break up the fight, at which point, Diaz began punching the mother. The resident was able to break free, but Diaz ended up on top of the mother and another resident and assaulted the mother.

At that point, the woman grabbed a clothes iron and struck Diaz on the head to stop the fight.

Diaz sustained a head wound requiring staples, according to the complaint. The woman suffered a scratch and had two bite wounds to her right arm, and the mother sustained scrapes and bruises to her right arm.

Diaz remained in the Racine County Jail on a $3,000 bail Monday evening.

If convicted of the aggravated battery charge, she faces up to six years in prison – ten with the felony modifier – and up to $10,000 in fines.

If convicted of the misdemeanor battery charge, Diaz faces up to $10,000 in fines or a maximum of nine months in prison, plus two years on the modifier.

Diaz faces up to $10,000 in fines and nine months with two years on the modifier if convicted of the criminal trespass charge.

Diaz faces a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to two years and nine months in prison if convicted of the disorderly conduct charge.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 15, according to court documents.