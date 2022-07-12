An elderly woman is facing up to 90 days in jail for disorderly conduct after she allegedly spit on an employee at U.S. Bank and ran over another woman’s foot in the parking lot before exiting her vehicle and swinging at the other woman.

Mary Thornton, 72, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted, she could spend up to 90 days in jail and/or have to pay up to $1,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: Citing of disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Thornton visited the U.S. Bank branch on Washington Avenue and Ohio Street on Monday and was told by a manager there she was not welcome in the bank any longer. Thornton responded by spitting on the manager. When the manager then told Thornton not to leave, Thornton elbowed the manager and walked out of the bank.

Thornton attempted to drive away, and the manager asked a woman in the parking lot to get the license plate number of Thornton’s car. As Thornton pulled off, she ran over the woman’s foot, exited her vehicle and started swinging at the woman, the complaint continues. This was the point at which police were called.

During her initial appearance for disorderly conduct on Tuesday, Thornton was assigned a $200 signature bond and ordered to stay clear of all U.S. Bank branches. She will next be in court on September 19 for a status conference.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.