RACINE COUNTY — Election Day has come and gone for the midterm 2022 races. While we wait for the votes to be counted, here’s a look around Racine County polling locations from Racine County Eye reporters.

Racine County Eye owner, Denise Lockwood and journalist Paul Holley hit the streets to capture our county at the polls.

Make sure to stay up-to-date with election results right here on the Racine County Eye. Click the button to be taken to our live coverage page, where you will find live-feed maps for county, state and national results.