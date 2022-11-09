RACINE COUNTY — Election Day has come and gone for the midterm 2022 races. While we wait for the votes to be counted, here’s a look around Racine County polling locations from Racine County Eye reporters.
Racine County Eye owner, Denise Lockwood and journalist Paul Holley hit the streets to capture our county at the polls.
Why did Racine area voters vote the way they did?
RACINE COUNTY, WI — Thousands of people headed to the polls Tuesday night in what appeared to be an unprecedented midterm election turnout that reflected a deep divide politically, culturally and economically. The divide also reflected a deep frustration with…Keep reading
At the polls
After the polls close
Racine County Democrats watch the election results come in Tuesday night at Pepe’s Pub and Grill, 618 6th St. in Racine:
Racine County Republicans watched from the Delta by Marriott.
Election coverage
