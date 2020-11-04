Election day is finally here. Did you vote? Wisconsinites have voted early, voted absentee, and voted in person. November 3, 2020 is the last day to vote for the Presidential Election. Today, we got in the spirit of voting. The Racine County Eye asked for individuals to share photos with us of them participating in their civic duty. Poll workers even joined to share their participation in election day.

Nothing beats casting your ballot and showcasing that “I voted” sticker proudly on your chest. Check out the gallery below. Recognize any familiar faces?

To stay up to date with the 2020 Wisconsin Election results, click here. Who do you think will win?

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Rating: 5 out of 5.