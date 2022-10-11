RACINE COUNTY — Deadlines are approaching for Wisconsin’s 2022 general election, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

State residents have until Wednesday, Oct. 19, to register to vote via mail or online. To be eligible, a resident must be 18 years old by election day and present a valid form of personal identification such as a state-issued driver’s license, state-issued ID card or military ID. For additional information, visit MyVote Wisconsin online.

Other voting-related deadlines, according to Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen and the Wisconsin Elections Commission, include:

Date Deadline Thursday, Nov. 3 Last day for in-state or overseas voters to request an absentee ballot by mail. Friday, Nov. 4 Last day for indefinitely confined or military voters to request an absentee ballot by mail. Friday, Nov 4 Last day to register to vote in person at a local municipal clerk’s office (village, town or city). Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 6 Local municipal clerks (village, town or city) will accept in-person absentee ballots (also known as early voting). Racine County absentee/early voting locations, dates and times will be announced soon. Tuesday, Nov. 8 Deadline to return absentee ballots by mail or in-person delivery to municipal clerks.

Take Elections 101

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) last month introduced Elections 101, a four-part video series that explains how elections are carried out in the state. The videos were created to build better awareness and understanding of how the state’s election administration works and to help establish more trust in the process.

Each of the four videos is about six minutes long and explores various aspects of elections administration, including an overview, voter registration, election security and how elections are conducted.

The WEC, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, developed lesson plans to accompany the videos for use in high school classrooms as a part of civics education.

Anyone may watch the videos and review the materials online. Visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Election coverage

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.