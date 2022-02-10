Racine Unified School District is hosting a candidate forum for the primary election via Zoom on Feb. 13. The candidate forum aims to give residents of Racine Unified School Board District 1 the chance to hear from those running for office. People will also hear from 3 candidates who are running for a position as a Racine County Board Supervisor for the 9th district. The primary election will be held on Feb. 15.

Margaret Oliver, Theresa Villar, and Tonya Evans will be present to answer any questions that voters may have about their candidacy for RUSD School Board. Eric Hopkins, Henry Perez, and Colin Mckenna will also be present to talk with voters and answer questions about their candidacy for the Racine County District 9 Board Supervisor.

Unsure if you are in District 1? Visit the RUSD District 1 Map to find out.

The Zoom event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. talking with potential school board members and go until 2 p.m. From there, the potential Racine County Board Supervisors for the 9th district will have the floor until the event’s conclusion at 3 p.m.

Join the Zoom call online to gain insights on which candidates you will support before voting on Feb. 15.

This event is sponsored by the American Association of University Women, African American Roundtable, NAACP, Community Coalition for Public Education, Racine Educators United (REA-REAA), Racine Interfaith Coalition, Racine Urban League, and Visioning Greater Racine.

For more information or questions about the event, contact Ernest Ni’A by emailing ernestnia@gmail.com or by contacting Nikki Fisher at efisher@wi.rr.com.

Racine School District Board

District 1

Margaret Oliver View her candidate bio

Theresa Villar View her candidate bio

Tonya Evans View her candidate bio

Racine County Board

9th District County Board Supervisor

Eric Hopkins View his candidate bio

Henry Perez View his candidate bio

Colin McKenna View his candidate bio

