Here are three places you can keep track of the spring 2020 election ahead of time:
1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2020. While you’re there, check out the Wisconsin Election Commission Candidate Tracker: As candidates file for election, you can see their names added to this list.
2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.
3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.

Racine County

3rd District County Board Supervisor

Monte G Osterman

Candidate Questionnaire

Steve Smetana

Candidate Questionnaire

9th District County Board Supervisor

Eric Hopkins

Candidate Questionnaire

10th District County Board Supervisor

Emily Lawrence

Candidate Questionnaire

14th District County Board Supervisor

Jason Eckman

Candidate Questionnaire

Kim Mahoney

Candidate Questionnaire

City of Racine

12th District Alderman

Henry Perez

Candidate Questionnaire

Stacy Sheppard

Candidate Questionnaire

Village of Caledonia

Caledonia Trustee #2

Dale Stillman

Candidate Questionnaire

Marc Silverman

Candidate Questionnaire

Caledonia Trustee #4

Fran Martin

Candidate Questionnaire

Ron Coutts

Candidate Questionnaire

Village of Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Trustee Seat #4

Denise Anastasio

Candidate Questionnaire

As we continue to receive candidate questionnaires the page will be updated.