Here are three places you can keep track of the spring 2020 election ahead of time:

1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2020. While you’re there, check out the Wisconsin Election Commission Candidate Tracker: As candidates file for election, you can see their names added to this list.

2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.

3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.

Racine County

3rd District County Board Supervisor

Monte G Osterman Candidate Questionnaire

Steve Smetana Candidate Questionnaire

9th District County Board Supervisor

Eric Hopkins Candidate Questionnaire

10th District County Board Supervisor

Emily Lawrence Candidate Questionnaire

14th District County Board Supervisor

Jason Eckman Candidate Questionnaire

Kim Mahoney Candidate Questionnaire

City of Racine

12th District Alderman

Henry Perez Candidate Questionnaire

Stacy Sheppard Candidate Questionnaire

Village of Caledonia

Caledonia Trustee #2

Dale Stillman Candidate Questionnaire

Marc Silverman Candidate Questionnaire

Caledonia Trustee #4

Fran Martin Candidate Questionnaire

Ron Coutts Candidate Questionnaire

Village of Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Trustee Seat #4

Denise Anastasio Candidate Questionnaire

As we continue to receive candidate questionnaires the page will be updated.