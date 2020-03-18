Here are three places you can keep track of the spring 2020 election ahead of time:
1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2020. While you’re there, check out the Wisconsin Election Commission Candidate Tracker: As candidates file for election, you can see their names added to this list.
2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.
3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.
Racine County
3rd District County Board Supervisor
Monte G Osterman
Steve Smetana
9th District County Board Supervisor
Eric Hopkins
10th District County Board Supervisor
Emily Lawrence
14th District County Board Supervisor
Jason Eckman
Kim Mahoney
City of Racine
12th District Alderman
Henry Perez
Stacy Sheppard
Village of Caledonia
Caledonia Trustee #2
Dale Stillman
Marc Silverman
Caledonia Trustee #4
Fran Martin
Ron Coutts
Village of Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Trustee Seat #4
Denise Anastasio
As we continue to receive candidate questionnaires the page will be updated.