Racine County residents will head to the polls Feb. 18 as they cast their ballot for the municipal, county and for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s primary race. Local and county-wide races will be posted on this page over the next few days.
Here are three places you can keep track of the spring 2020 election ahead of time:
1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2020. While you’re there, check out the Wisconsin Election Commission Candidate Tracker: As candidates file for election, you can see their names added to this list.
2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.
3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.
Racine County
5th District County Supervisor
David Cooke
Jody Spencer
Phil DeHahn
City of Racine
4th District Alderman
William Hinca
Dennis Montey
Edwin Santiago
Robert Case
