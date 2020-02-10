Racine County residents will head to the polls Feb. 18 as they cast their ballot for the municipal, county and for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s primary race. Local and county-wide races will be posted on this page over the next few days.

So check back often as we post results on this page for eastern Racine County races.

Here are three places you can keep track of the spring 2020 election ahead of time:

1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2020. While you’re there, check out the Wisconsin Election Commission Candidate Tracker: As candidates file for election, you can see their names added to this list.

2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.

3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.

Racine County

5th District County Supervisor

David Cooke Candidate Questionnaire

Jody Spencer Candidate Questionnaire

Phil DeHahn Candidate Questionnaire

City of Racine

4th District Alderman

William Hinca Candidate Questionnaire

Dennis Montey Candidate Questionnaire

Edwin Santiago Candidate Questionnaire

Robert Case Candidate Questionnaire

We’ll have more candidate bios over the next few days.