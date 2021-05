RACINE – An electrical fire heavily damaged a vacant house at 1338 12th Street here early Wednesday.

The Racine Fire Department was called to a report of smoke coming from the property at 5:46 a.m. Firefighters initiated a fast attack through a side door. The fire was brought under control within an hour.

Damage was estimated at $100,000 to the house and $500 to the contents. The house, which was under renovation, was not occupied. There were no injuries