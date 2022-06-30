SAINT PAUL, MN – Elizabeth Schauer, of Racine, was named to the Hamline University Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 term.

Schauer was among 471 students to make the College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List this semester.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credits graded on the standard letter-grade scale for the term.

In the Spring 2021 term, students were required to have completed a minimum of 12 credits graded on the standard letter-grade scale for the term.

About Hamline University

Founded in 1854, Hamline was the first university in Minnesota and among the first coeducational institutions in the nation. Today, Hamline University provides a world-class education for undergraduate and graduate students. Our faculty, staff, and students cultivate an ethic of civic responsibility, social justice, and inclusive leadership.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations on your achievement! See our Community Section for more great local happenings.

