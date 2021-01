Hamline University student Elizabeth Schauer of Racine, WI was named to the College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!