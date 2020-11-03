Racine County had 103 property sales between October 19 and 23, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

These properties had a cash value of just over $22 million. The transfers included Elmwood Plaza and Last Stop Motors.  

  • Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave, sold for $2,150,000.00 to Spring North Corp., a Wisconsin corporation.
  • Last Stop Motors, 4318 Douglas Ave, sold for $500,000.00 to Randy G. Enterprises, LLC.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4909 Scotts Way Unit 201Caledonia$88,900.00
3212 Elderberry RdCaledonia$92,500.00
5805 Hummingbird CtCaledonia$143,500.00
1643 Wind Dale DrCaledonia$172,000.00
7322 Pheasant TrailCaledonia$223,250.00
2040 Creek Ridge DrCaledonia$225,000.00
9111 Morgan CtCaledonia$275,500.00
3509 Cranberry LaneCaledonia$277,000.00
1909 Newberry LaneCaledonia$305,000.00
5316 3 Mile RdCaledonia$370,000.00
713 Brookview Ct Lot 6Caledonia$500,000.00
4318 Douglas AveCaledonia$500,000.00
1409 Meadow Wood RdCity of Burlington$94,900.00
537 Oak StCity of Burlington$200,000.00
433 S Kendrick AveCity of Burlington$214,900.00
149 N Kendrick AveCity of Burlington$217,500.00
27305 Dover View LnDover$95,000.00
10027 Camelot DrMt Pleasant$32,500.00
4952 Copper Leaf BlvdMt Pleasant$71,000.00
6116 Spring StMt Pleasant$90,000.00
1421 Oakes Rd #8Mt Pleasant$102,000.00
1521 Windsor Way Unit 1Mt Pleasant$118,000.00
1435 Windsor Way Unit 6Mt Pleasant$120,000.00
30 Emerald DrMt Pleasant$125,000.00
1924 Summerset DrMt Pleasant$167,000.00
1528 Oxford LaneMt Pleasant$170,100.00
607 S Emmertson RdMt Pleasant$191,200.00
127 S Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$195,500.00
7306 Braun RdMt Pleasant$197,000.00
11237 Louis Sorenson RdMt Pleasant$200,000.00
5625 Spring StMt Pleasant$220,000.00
1335 Scott DrMt Pleasant$235,100.00
404 Quail Point DrMt Pleasant$273,000.00
1633 Ramona DrMt Pleasant$320,000.00
139 Mourning Dove LaneMt Pleasant$320,000.00
5231 Chicory RdMt Pleasant$325,000.00
645 James LaneMt Pleasant$330,000.00
1302 Tallgrass LaneMt Pleasant$331,000.00
1604 Old Fancher RdMt Pleasant$345,000.00
6412 Carnation CtMt Pleasant$423,400.00
26602 Lilac Lane Unit 16Norway$125,000.00
26835 Katherine StNorway$234,200.00
7607 S Loomis RdNorway$263,000.00
24606 Apple RdNorway$400,000.00
915 Hagerer StRacine$25,000.00
2906 Delaware AveRacine$25,063.00
906 Grand AveRacine$40,000.00
1141 Howard StRacine$42,750.00
2000 Phillips AveRacine$44,000.00
1712 Franklin StRacine$50,000.00
1733 Grange AveRacine$55,000.00
1141 Howard Stracine$65,000.00
1631 Prospect StRacine$71,000.00
2823 Sixteenth StRacine$84,900.00
820 College AveRacine$90,000.00
4421 Blue River AveRacine$96,000.00
3412 First AveRacine$97,500.00
1908 Howe StRacine$100,000.00
335 Luedtke AveRacine$104,990.00
2504 Drexel AveRacine$108,000.00
4717 Graceland BlvdRacine$110,000.00
2200 21st StRacine$110,000.00
720 South Marquette St Unit 215Racine$115,000.00
3606 Washington AveRacine$115,000.00
2906 Delaware AveRacine$119,936.00
2706 Douglas AveRacine$129,000.00
321 Mertens AveRacine$134,900.00
1303 Augusta StRacine$139,900.00
1716 Arcturus AveRacine$140,000.00
217 Crab Tree LaneRacine$141,000.00
2110 Carmel AveRacine$143,500.00
6400  Kinzie AveRacine$153,900.00
304 Blaine AveRacine$155,000.00
1912 Mars AveRacine$161,000.00
2514 Ridgewood AveRacine$170,000.00
1671 Perry AveRacine$175,000.00
3217 St Clair StRacine$187,000.00
917 Illinois StRacine$200,000.00
314 Tenth StRacine$255,000.00
512 16th StRacine$299,900.00
1417 Shoreland DrRacine$353,000.00
3701 Durand AveRacine$2,150,000.00
34237 & 34314 Oak Knoll RdRochester$140,000.00
402 Stephanie StRochester$180,000.00
2421 Beck DrRochester$198,000.00
110 North Musquequack StRochester$323,315.00
3899 90th StSturtevant$62,500.00
3923 90th StSturtevant$62,500.00
1513 92nd St #52Sturtevant$127,000.00
33015 Cardinal TrailTown of Burlington$245,000.00
4420 Marine DrTown of Burlington$285,000.00
30028 Circle DrTown of Burlington$379,000.00
4305 Lake StTown of Burlington$695,000.00
30824 Morning View CircleTown of Waterford$625,000.00
1332 Vine StUnion Grove$128,000.00
606 Maple Tree Dr Unit AVillage of Waterford$285,000.00
609 Fox Mead PlaceVillage of Waterford$381,000.00
312 Hollow Creek RdWind Point$193,000.00
5310 Wind Point RdWind Point$550,000.00
17025 2 Mile RdYorkville$225,000.00
901 59th DrYorkville$400,000.00

