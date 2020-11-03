Racine County had 103 property sales between October 19 and 23, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
These properties had a cash value of just over $22 million. The transfers included Elmwood Plaza and Last Stop Motors.
- Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave, sold for $2,150,000.00 to Spring North Corp., a Wisconsin corporation.
- Last Stop Motors, 4318 Douglas Ave, sold for $500,000.00 to Randy G. Enterprises, LLC.
Click on the markers to find more information about each property.
More Property Transfers: October 12 through 16 property transfers, office space sells, Property Transfers: October 5 through 9, 2020
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4909 Scotts Way Unit 201
|Caledonia
|$88,900.00
|3212 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$92,500.00
|5805 Hummingbird Ct
|Caledonia
|$143,500.00
|1643 Wind Dale Dr
|Caledonia
|$172,000.00
|7322 Pheasant Trail
|Caledonia
|$223,250.00
|2040 Creek Ridge Dr
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|9111 Morgan Ct
|Caledonia
|$275,500.00
|3509 Cranberry Lane
|Caledonia
|$277,000.00
|1909 Newberry Lane
|Caledonia
|$305,000.00
|5316 3 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$370,000.00
|713 Brookview Ct Lot 6
|Caledonia
|$500,000.00
|4318 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$500,000.00
|1409 Meadow Wood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$94,900.00
|537 Oak St
|City of Burlington
|$200,000.00
|433 S Kendrick Ave
|City of Burlington
|$214,900.00
|149 N Kendrick Ave
|City of Burlington
|$217,500.00
|27305 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$95,000.00
|10027 Camelot Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$32,500.00
|4952 Copper Leaf Blvd
|Mt Pleasant
|$71,000.00
|6116 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$90,000.00
|1421 Oakes Rd #8
|Mt Pleasant
|$102,000.00
|1521 Windsor Way Unit 1
|Mt Pleasant
|$118,000.00
|1435 Windsor Way Unit 6
|Mt Pleasant
|$120,000.00
|30 Emerald Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$125,000.00
|1924 Summerset Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$167,000.00
|1924 Summerset Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$167,000.00
|1528 Oxford Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$170,100.00
|607 S Emmertson Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$191,200.00
|127 S Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$195,500.00
|7306 Braun Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$197,000.00
|11237 Louis Sorenson Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$200,000.00
|5625 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$220,000.00
|1335 Scott Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$235,100.00
|404 Quail Point Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$273,000.00
|1633 Ramona Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|139 Mourning Dove Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|5231 Chicory Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$325,000.00
|645 James Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$330,000.00
|1302 Tallgrass Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$331,000.00
|1604 Old Fancher Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$345,000.00
|6412 Carnation Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$423,400.00
|26602 Lilac Lane Unit 16
|Norway
|$125,000.00
|26835 Katherine St
|Norway
|$234,200.00
|7607 S Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$263,000.00
|24606 Apple Rd
|Norway
|$400,000.00
|915 Hagerer St
|Racine
|$25,000.00
|2906 Delaware Ave
|Racine
|$25,063.00
|906 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|1141 Howard St
|Racine
|$42,750.00
|2000 Phillips Ave
|Racine
|$44,000.00
|1712 Franklin St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|1733 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$55,000.00
|1141 Howard St
|racine
|$65,000.00
|1631 Prospect St
|Racine
|$71,000.00
|2823 Sixteenth St
|Racine
|$84,900.00
|820 College Ave
|Racine
|$90,000.00
|4421 Blue River Ave
|Racine
|$96,000.00
|3412 First Ave
|Racine
|$97,500.00
|1908 Howe St
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|335 Luedtke Ave
|Racine
|$104,990.00
|2504 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$108,000.00
|4717 Graceland Blvd
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|2200 21st St
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|720 South Marquette St Unit 215
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|3606 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2906 Delaware Ave
|Racine
|$119,936.00
|2706 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$129,000.00
|321 Mertens Ave
|Racine
|$134,900.00
|1303 Augusta St
|Racine
|$139,900.00
|1716 Arcturus Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|217 Crab Tree Lane
|Racine
|$141,000.00
|2110 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$143,500.00
|6400 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$153,900.00
|304 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1912 Mars Ave
|Racine
|$161,000.00
|2514 Ridgewood Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1671 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|3217 St Clair St
|Racine
|$187,000.00
|917 Illinois St
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|314 Tenth St
|Racine
|$255,000.00
|512 16th St
|Racine
|$299,900.00
|1417 Shoreland Dr
|Racine
|$353,000.00
|3701 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$2,150,000.00
|34237 & 34314 Oak Knoll Rd
|Rochester
|$140,000.00
|402 Stephanie St
|Rochester
|$180,000.00
|2421 Beck Dr
|Rochester
|$198,000.00
|110 North Musquequack St
|Rochester
|$323,315.00
|3899 90th St
|Sturtevant
|$62,500.00
|3923 90th St
|Sturtevant
|$62,500.00
|1513 92nd St #52
|Sturtevant
|$127,000.00
|33015 Cardinal Trail
|Town of Burlington
|$245,000.00
|4420 Marine Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$285,000.00
|30028 Circle Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$379,000.00
|4305 Lake St
|Town of Burlington
|$695,000.00
|30824 Morning View Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$625,000.00
|1332 Vine St
|Union Grove
|$128,000.00
|606 Maple Tree Dr Unit A
|Village of Waterford
|$285,000.00
|609 Fox Mead Place
|Village of Waterford
|$381,000.00
|312 Hollow Creek Rd
|Wind Point
|$193,000.00
|5310 Wind Point Rd
|Wind Point
|$550,000.00
|17025 2 Mile Rd
|Yorkville
|$225,000.00
|901 59th Dr
|Yorkville
|$400,000.00
Love what we do?
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/