Racine County had 103 property sales between October 19 and 23, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

These properties had a cash value of just over $22 million. The transfers included Elmwood Plaza and Last Stop Motors.

Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave, sold for $2,150,000.00 to Spring North Corp., a Wisconsin corporation.

Last Stop Motors, 4318 Douglas Ave, sold for $500,000.00 to Randy G. Enterprises, LLC.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 4909 Scotts Way Unit 201 Caledonia $88,900.00 3212 Elderberry Rd Caledonia $92,500.00 5805 Hummingbird Ct Caledonia $143,500.00 1643 Wind Dale Dr Caledonia $172,000.00 7322 Pheasant Trail Caledonia $223,250.00 2040 Creek Ridge Dr Caledonia $225,000.00 9111 Morgan Ct Caledonia $275,500.00 3509 Cranberry Lane Caledonia $277,000.00 1909 Newberry Lane Caledonia $305,000.00 5316 3 Mile Rd Caledonia $370,000.00 713 Brookview Ct Lot 6 Caledonia $500,000.00 4318 Douglas Ave Caledonia $500,000.00 1409 Meadow Wood Rd City of Burlington $94,900.00 537 Oak St City of Burlington $200,000.00 433 S Kendrick Ave City of Burlington $214,900.00 149 N Kendrick Ave City of Burlington $217,500.00 27305 Dover View Ln Dover $95,000.00 10027 Camelot Dr Mt Pleasant $32,500.00 4952 Copper Leaf Blvd Mt Pleasant $71,000.00 6116 Spring St Mt Pleasant $90,000.00 1421 Oakes Rd #8 Mt Pleasant $102,000.00 1521 Windsor Way Unit 1 Mt Pleasant $118,000.00 1435 Windsor Way Unit 6 Mt Pleasant $120,000.00 30 Emerald Dr Mt Pleasant $125,000.00 1924 Summerset Dr Mt Pleasant $167,000.00 1924 Summerset Dr Mt Pleasant $167,000.00 1528 Oxford Lane Mt Pleasant $170,100.00 607 S Emmertson Rd Mt Pleasant $191,200.00 127 S Emmertsen Rd Mt Pleasant $195,500.00 7306 Braun Rd Mt Pleasant $197,000.00 11237 Louis Sorenson Rd Mt Pleasant $200,000.00 5625 Spring St Mt Pleasant $220,000.00 1335 Scott Dr Mt Pleasant $235,100.00 404 Quail Point Dr Mt Pleasant $273,000.00 1633 Ramona Dr Mt Pleasant $320,000.00 139 Mourning Dove Lane Mt Pleasant $320,000.00 5231 Chicory Rd Mt Pleasant $325,000.00 645 James Lane Mt Pleasant $330,000.00 1302 Tallgrass Lane Mt Pleasant $331,000.00 1604 Old Fancher Rd Mt Pleasant $345,000.00 6412 Carnation Ct Mt Pleasant $423,400.00 26602 Lilac Lane Unit 16 Norway $125,000.00 26835 Katherine St Norway $234,200.00 7607 S Loomis Rd Norway $263,000.00 24606 Apple Rd Norway $400,000.00 915 Hagerer St Racine $25,000.00 2906 Delaware Ave Racine $25,063.00 906 Grand Ave Racine $40,000.00 1141 Howard St Racine $42,750.00 2000 Phillips Ave Racine $44,000.00 1712 Franklin St Racine $50,000.00 1733 Grange Ave Racine $55,000.00 1141 Howard St racine $65,000.00 1631 Prospect St Racine $71,000.00 2823 Sixteenth St Racine $84,900.00 820 College Ave Racine $90,000.00 4421 Blue River Ave Racine $96,000.00 3412 First Ave Racine $97,500.00 1908 Howe St Racine $100,000.00 335 Luedtke Ave Racine $104,990.00 2504 Drexel Ave Racine $108,000.00 4717 Graceland Blvd Racine $110,000.00 2200 21st St Racine $110,000.00 720 South Marquette St Unit 215 Racine $115,000.00 3606 Washington Ave Racine $115,000.00 2906 Delaware Ave Racine $119,936.00 2706 Douglas Ave Racine $129,000.00 321 Mertens Ave Racine $134,900.00 1303 Augusta St Racine $139,900.00 1716 Arcturus Ave Racine $140,000.00 217 Crab Tree Lane Racine $141,000.00 2110 Carmel Ave Racine $143,500.00 6400 Kinzie Ave Racine $153,900.00 304 Blaine Ave Racine $155,000.00 1912 Mars Ave Racine $161,000.00 2514 Ridgewood Ave Racine $170,000.00 1671 Perry Ave Racine $175,000.00 3217 St Clair St Racine $187,000.00 917 Illinois St Racine $200,000.00 314 Tenth St Racine $255,000.00 512 16th St Racine $299,900.00 1417 Shoreland Dr Racine $353,000.00 3701 Durand Ave Racine $2,150,000.00 34237 & 34314 Oak Knoll Rd Rochester $140,000.00 402 Stephanie St Rochester $180,000.00 2421 Beck Dr Rochester $198,000.00 110 North Musquequack St Rochester $323,315.00 3899 90th St Sturtevant $62,500.00 3923 90th St Sturtevant $62,500.00 1513 92nd St #52 Sturtevant $127,000.00 33015 Cardinal Trail Town of Burlington $245,000.00 4420 Marine Dr Town of Burlington $285,000.00 30028 Circle Dr Town of Burlington $379,000.00 4305 Lake St Town of Burlington $695,000.00 30824 Morning View Circle Town of Waterford $625,000.00 1332 Vine St Union Grove $128,000.00 606 Maple Tree Dr Unit A Village of Waterford $285,000.00 609 Fox Mead Place Village of Waterford $381,000.00 312 Hollow Creek Rd Wind Point $193,000.00 5310 Wind Point Rd Wind Point $550,000.00 17025 2 Mile Rd Yorkville $225,000.00 901 59th Dr Yorkville $400,000.00