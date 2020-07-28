Elsie (Srpoohi) Weber, 94, died peacefully on Friday at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Racine on November 1, 1925, daughter of the late Sam and Elizabeth (nee: Kavarian) Kaprelian.

She was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1945”. On July 23, 1949, Elsie married Richard S. Weber, who preceded her in death in 1991. Elsie was employed with Oster Mfg. in her younger years, but her main job, the one she loved, was raising her family. She was a member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church. An excellent cook, Elsie was also good at sewing, flower arranging, and creating projects. She loved her trips to Hawaii and Florida, and more than anything loved her family.

Elsie will be dearly missed by her children, Gloria (Keith) Hansen; Richard (Eraina) Weber; brother Samuel (Nancy) Kaprelian; grandchildren, Christopher (Toni) Hansen, Eric (Laura) Hansen; great grandchildren, Kevin, Jack, Jessica and Roman Hansen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie was also preceded in death by her infant son, Robert; grandson Brian, sisters, Mary (Martin) Simonian and Rose (Martin) Simonian.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, Tuesday at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at church (Limited to fifty people) from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. (masks will be required) The service may also be viewed livestream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select Elsie Weber page, select services and select livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, or St. Monica’s Assisted Living have been suggested.