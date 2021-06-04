As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
As a business owner, I’m about growing a company dedicated to producing more journalism that serves. If independent local news is important to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
RACINE COUNTY – Applications are now being accepted for a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) temporary program, Emergency Broadband Benefit, designed to help families and households afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides eligible households with a discount of up to $50 per month. In addition, eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase laptops, desktop computers, or tablets from participating providers.
Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider, directly on the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) website, or using a mail-in application.
To learn more about the program, call 833-511-0311 or visit: https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit