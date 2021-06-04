RACINE COUNTY – Applications are now being accepted for a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) temporary program, Emergency Broadband Benefit, designed to help families and households afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides eligible households with a discount of up to $50 per month. In addition, eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase laptops, desktop computers, or tablets from participating providers.

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider, directly on the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) website, or using a mail-in application.

To learn more about the program, call 833-511-0311 or visit: https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit

