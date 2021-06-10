As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
Emily Rasmussen, a senior from Mount Pleasant, Wis., was one of 239 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honors list for the Spring 2021 semester.
The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
