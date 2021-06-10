Emily Rasmussen, a senior from Mount Pleasant, Wis., was one of 239 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honors list for the Spring 2021 semester.

The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

About Concordia University, Nebraska

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service, and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.