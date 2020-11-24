Low Daily, 700 North Pine Street, is making history in the historical Downtown Burlington area. This local brewery and taproom is offering a unique experience for the community. To-go orders are now the face of the brewery.

An inside look at Low Daily, 700 North Pine St.

Owners Tim and Claire Sullivan have made it apparent that this isn’t just a business, this is their life. In the town where they met and fell in love, they are continually working hard to serve the community.

Community Focused Brewery

COVID-19 has changed some of the dynamics, but the soul of their company is still the same. Connecting people through craft drinks is their specialty. This is why their known as a “community focused brewery.”

The Low Daily says their mission is to:

Produce beer of the highest caliber that will make Burlington a destination for any craft beer drinker Create an atmosphere in the taproom that is unlike anything else in the area. One that is energetic, collaborative, inclusive, and conducive to creativity in any form. Harness the energy produced in the taproom and project it back out into the community via volunteerism, new business offshoots, and distinctive fundraising efforts.

How it Came to be

The founding of Low Daily didn’t happen overnight. Tim Sullivan took it upon himself to become well-versed in the industry. A couple batches of beer brewed in his home eventually turned into taking a flight cross country. This Wisconsinite and his wife headed to California to learn the ins and outs of brewing.

Sullivan says ” I was accepted into the UCSD Brewing Program in San Diego. Around the same time I got a job at Karl Strauss Brewing Company, where I eventually became a brewer, after starting on the bottling line.”

Dreams Turned into Reality

Even before the brewery was born, while Tim Sullivan was out west in Los Angeles, Low Daily got its name. His inspiration came from a large ad painted on the side of the hotel that read “Low daily and weekly rates.”

While sipping on a long neck bottle of beer, Sullivan expressed his desires to a dear friend. If he ever had a brewery, that would be the name. Now, in Burlington, or as he likes to call it, “Beerlington” there’s a place to go with the name. That dream is a reality in Racine County.

Tim and Claire Sullivan at Low Daily

Home Sweet Home

Being back in Burlington means a lot to both Tim and Claire Sullivan. Tim was born and raised in this community. Claire, however, was born in Eugene, Oregon. Her family moved to this small town when Claire was in middle school which is where the owners met. The rest is history.

Inside the Low Daily

Sullivan says “It’s great to be back, close to family, and have the opportunity to build something special and give back to the community I grew up in.” While Claire may not be from here, this place has grown to become “home sweet home” to her. Low Daily has that approach; they make it feel like home.

There is a place for everyone at the table, or in this case, at the bar. However, beer garden season is over which means adjustments have been taken into consideration. With the current condition of the COVID-19 pandemic, Low Daily is operating differently. Now, you can enjoy your favorite beverages at “home sweet home.”

The owners of Low Daily say “We can’t in good conscience allow people to congregate inside the taproom. So, we are pick-up only for the foreseeable future.”

Visit the Low Daily for pick up:

Monday through Friday 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving & Black Friday

On the Menu

So, what’s on the menu? Low Daily is offering 9 different beers on tap with the hope to have 12 on the menu by the end of 2020. There is no kitchen at Low Daily, but if you enjoy building your own charcuterie board, then this is the place for you.

Beers from Low Daily

There are growlers and crowlers available to go. If you like a light malt base with guava and hibiscus then you’ll want to try out the ale called “sandals by myself – guava ale.” Maybe fruity flavors aren’t your thing, with the holidays coming up, order yourself a vanilla porter.

Check out their full menu here.

In 2021, the brewery and taproom looks forward to lots of food trucks, live music, and fun events in their beer garden. But don’t miss out on one last affair with the Low Daily.

Holiday Market at Low Daily

On Small Business Saturday, support multiple vendors and Low Daily at their holiday market. On November 28 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. you can explore vendors selling holiday decor, gifts, treats and more. Don’t forget your coat and mittens!

You can expect to see vendors such as Hayes Grace selling home decor, Quotes and Cotton selling apparel and merchandise, and Not Without Cookies will have a tasty treats available. Sip on some coffee from The Coffee house while you explore what the market has to offer.

Supporting Low Daily

If you can’t make it to the market or don’t feel comfortable visiting the taproom at this time, there are still ways you can support this small business.

Support Low Daily by:

Write a positive review on Facebook, Yelp, Google

Share this article with family and friends telling them about what Low Daily has to offer

Follow, like, and engage with Low daily on social media Low Daily’s Facebook page Low Daily’s Instagram page



