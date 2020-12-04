Kristyn Bartlett purchased Orange Thread Collection in May of 2020 with hopes to end fast fashion by providing Racine with a resale shop. The reopening of Orange Thread Collection, 302 Main Street, was an unexpected but pleasant surprise. In the winter of 2019, the shop was not active on social media or open regularly. Now, this led to Bartlett taking over the reins.

Jumping into a new business was nothing short of adventurous, especially during a worldwide pandemic. With the help of Bartlett’s friends and daughter, Orange Thread Collection is now ready to serve the Racine area.

New Ownership

Bartlett is striving to be flexible during these difficult times. As a new business owner, she has appreciated the support from other local businesses such as Plush Clothing and Ivanhoe’s, which are both located on Main Street. The changing of the guards has been an interesting process but worthwhile.

She says, “I offer private shopping times. I am starting to add more online shopping. We offer curbside pickup and keep capacity well below minimum. I clean often and keep hand sanitizer throughout the store,” says Bartlett.

Orange Thread Collection is full of unique pieces. Bartlett enjoys finding an interesting garment or piece of jewelry then seeing it go to someone who falls in love with it. Her first sale was one that she will never forget. This new owner looks forward to assisting clients and invites Racine residents to shop the collection.

Shop the Collection

Orange Thread Collection is unlike any other store in Racine. What you stumble upon here surely won’t be replicated at another store. Bartlett is building on the collection that was here prior to her owning the place. Since owning this upbeat and welcoming storefront, they have added a plus size, men’s, and gender neutral section. The store also has an assortment of shoes, bags, coats, jewelry, art, soaps, and cards.

Bartlett’s connection with local artists and creators shines at her storefront. With the holidays coming, this is the perfect time to support them. Specifically, one painting in particular means a lot to the owner. All of the paintings are done by Korye Champion. Bartlett and Champion met a few years back. When Bartlett set her eyes on his painting of Amy Winehouse, she knew she had to have it. Now, that painting and his other works are sold in her shop.

Likewise, an assortment of photography pieces call the Orange Thread Collection home. These photographs for sale are created by Jenni Schroeder-Beljaeff and Cameron Nyra. The Orange Thread Collection additionally sells EB Ranch soaps which are made by two of her friends. They also carry handmade scarves and hats.

Empowering Others

Bartlett loves serving the Racine community. Recently, she became involved in Foster Youth Empowerment by opening her doors to young ladies in the community who are in need. According to the Foster Youth Empowerment Facebook page, they have a mission to empower foster youth who are and have transitioned and aged out of Foster Care with the tools and support they need to have an opportunity at a successful transition into adulthood.

With the help of Orange Thread Collection, this mission is being fulfilled. X’Zandria Weil, a member of the organization, provided a rolling suitcase or duffle bag to the women involved with the event. They were also given personal hygiene items and necessities. These young women who were once in the foster care system had the chance to shop and have fun while doing it.

Orange Thread Collection strives to help people find what makes them feel beautiful.

Bartlett says, “I believe if you feel comfortable and like what you’re wearing it will translate to your mood and confidence. Presenting yourself to the world can be a scary thing for some people and if having a nice outfit can offer even a small boost of self-assurance it is worth it.”

That’s just what she did by partnering with Foster Youth Empowerment. Check out this clip from the founder of Foster Youth Empowerment.

Support

Supporting the Orange Thread Collection is easy. Get involved by:

Purchasing holiday gifts

Donate clothing

Purchase gift certificates

Follow, like, and engage on social media Facebook Instagram

Donate to Orange Thread Collection Ages 12-18 All sizes 0-24 Clothing, shoes, undergarments, hygiene products, suitcases, or duffle bags



Hours & More

Orange Thread Collection is open during the winter, Wednesday thru Saturday 11 a.m until. 5 p.m. but also there is private shopping time slots available. To find out more about private shopping times, email the owner at kristyn.otc@gmail.com or through Orange Thread Collection’s social media.

