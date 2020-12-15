Jeff and Annie Fidler are parents to three educators in the local Racine and Kenosha area. Former City of Racine Public Works Superintendent, Jeff Fidler, led by example for his children. Him and his wife raised not one, but three public service workers. Annie Fidler was employed at InSinkErator for more than 2 decades, as well.

Allyson Betker, Mandy Khreish, and Ashley McArthur each teach at public schools within Southeastern, Wisconsin. They are each former Racine Unified School District students. The three sisters enjoying bonding over being educators and helping students grow.

Allyson Betker

The oldest of the sisters is Allyson Fidler Betker. She is a mother and wife. Her children Alexis, Grace, Cameron, and twins, Addison and Cole all attend Racine Unified School District. This educator graduated from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. After college, she returned to her alma mater.

Allyson is a business educator at Washington Park High School. Her husband, Jim Betker, is an Adaptive and Regular Physical Education teacher at WPHS, as well. Allyson is heavily involved with the student population. She serves as the Director of DECA, also known as Distributive Education Clubs of America.

Allyson is known for her ability to connect with students of various backgrounds. She encourages all high school students to enroll in her business courses as a way to prepare for the future. Betker is in charge of the School Spirit Store too. You can expect to find Betker at Park sporting events and cheering on the Panthers.

Prior to COVID-19, Betker also taught students virtually. She’s been very helpful in assisting other panthers navigate online learning. Betker is getting by with the support also of her sisters also.

Mandy Khreish

The middle sister is Mandy Fidler Khreish. Big families must run in the Filder family. Khreish is a mother of 4, wife, and educator. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse. Mandy Khreish is a 4 year old Kindergarten teacher at Schulte Elementary School. Khreish is giving back to the school district she grew up attending. As one of the first teachers that students may have, Khreish is always determined to make a good impression on children.

Like Allyson, Mandy’s children also attend Racine Unified School District. Ellie, Alex, Charlotte are virtually attending Gifford Elementary School. Her youngest daughter, Olivia, will one day join her older siblings and follow in their footsteps.

Khreish focuses on building the foundation for a child’s future. Her classroom is a positive environment that students can begin to explore. Even virtually, Khreish is making sure that parents and students feel connected to their education.

Ashley McArthur

Last but not least, the youngest sister, Ashley Fidler McArthur continued on the tradition of becoming an educator. She earned her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She became certified in Special Education at Racine Unified School District. McArthur is now working at Whittier Elementary School in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

She believes in providing a quality education to everyone. Even those with different abilities have the opportunity to learn. McArthur has experience working both with Racine Unified School District and Kenosha Unified School District in the Special Education department.

McArthur is a mother to Bella McArthur. Her husband is also a public service worker for the City of Racine Water Department.

Making an Impact

The Fidler sisters are making an impact on the Southeastern Wisconsin area. They are finding ways to make themselves accessible for all of their students. These three sisters enjoy sharing a profession that they are passionate about.

