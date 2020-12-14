Even before the coronavirus pandemic took place, there were heroic nurses, like Corina Langley, saving lives.

Langley, a registered nurse, has made an impact on different patients throughout the years. However, one patient’s family, in particular, is grateful for Langley’s service to their dad.

As a former ER nurse at Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring Street, Langley was used to helping others during times of crisis. Not just once, but twice, did Langley leave a positive impression on Jenni Manninen and her father.

Ever since Langley was a child, she’s taken care of others. Her passion to assist those in need never goes unnoticed. Langley wears her heart on her sleeve.

That’s what stands out about Langley, she has an undeniable drive to serve those in need.

Others before herself

The Langley Family

Langley became a nurse because she wanted to provide for her family. She says “when I had my daughter, that is really what inspired me to find a profession that allowed me to take care of people and my family.”

Selflessly, she devoted herself to pursing higher education while managing being a mother and wife. Langley earned her associate degree from Gateway Technical College, 1001 South Main Street. Her two children, Cacie and Carter, are now 14 years old and 12 years old, respectively.

“Gateway is great for hands-on learning” Langley said.

It’s this type of experience that equipped Langley to handle what comes to her in the ER.

Corina a light in the darkness

Within the past year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ER faced a shortage of rooms. This affected Manninen’s father when he had to unexpectedly spend numerous days in the observation unit at the hospital.

Langley was the positive to the situation, Jenni Manninen said.

“Corina has such a wonderful disposition, as she is kind and cheerful while being competent and fully ready to handle anything to come,” she said. “Knowing that Corina was caring for my dad, I knew he was in great hands.”

Langley is a light in the darkness. She says she fully believes that “the best part of being a nurse is the relationships you build with patients and their families, when they really need you most.”

The Manninen family can attest to Langley’s character and attributes. In the ER, she provided support both at bedside and to the family. Langley performs her duty as a nurse, but never misses a moment to connect with those going through tough times.

Changing gears

Langley is no longer working in the hospital’s ER. This nurse recently accepted a position at The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Langley serves as a unit manager there currently.

Corina Langley

Langley understands how changing gears this year has been difficult. Working in a new position has challenges, but nothing will overcome this standout ⏤ even though COVID-19 has put an added layer of stress on health care workers.

“It definitely takes a strong person to be a nurse” Langley said.

Not to toot her own horn, but she’s right. Langley is a special community member. While times are changing and positions have shifted, Langley is finding her way. When nurses see a block in the road, they don’t stop. Langley navigates what’s ahead of her.

Langley says it’s “exciting to watch patients as they get better while they are in your care.”

Changes are inevitable, but Langley sees a positive in some of them. Patients come to Langley when they need help. She gets to be firsthand witness to patient’s growth.

Supporting nurses

Now, more than ever, nurses need community support. New nurses and experienced nurses have been full-steam ahead since the pandemic began. These heroes, like Langley, deserve support. Check out these ways to support the nursing profession by:

Following COVID-19 advisements;

Nominating a nurse to be the next Racine County Eye Hometown Hero of the Week. Email ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com for more information;

Staying home for the holidays;

And making use of telehealth or other virtual offerings.

Nominate a Hero

Click here to nominate a Healthcare Hero. Share your story on Racine County Eye and thank a hero. Check out other stories of heroism, by clicking here.

Contact Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com for more information about the series.

