Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center and Outreach Ministries has launched Kingdom Kidz as a way to provide Racine’s youth with Christmas gifts and toys. This is the first year that this event will take place. With nearly a month left until Christmas, the organization is seeking donations from those who are able to give this holiday season.

With a goal of serving 1,000 Racine children, Ashley Guenther from Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center and Outreach Ministries reports that they have nearly 1,300 children signed up to receive presents.

Call for Toy Donations

Due to COVID-19, the annual Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots event will not be taking place this year. Ron Tatum who is the director of Failure Is Not An Option, a community outreach program through Kingdom Builders Outreach groups, is making sure that this years Christmas is one worth remembering.

A Christmas miracle, however, can’t take place without the help of the community. The Kingdom Kidz Toy Drive is seeking sealed, plastic, packaged toys. They are asking donors to refrain from donating cloth or fabric items because they cannot be sanitized.

The toy drive benefits ages 3 to 12 years old. Here’s what is needed:

Boys ages 3 to 4 years old- 36 toys

Girls ages 3 to 4 years old-13 toys

Boys ages 5 to 7 years old- 38 toys

Boys ages 8 to 10 years old- 70 toys

Girls ages 8 to 10 years old- 61 toys

Boys ages 11 to 12 years old- 10 toys

Girls ages 11 to 12 years old- 28 toys

Donation Drop off

Donate toys this holiday season and drop them off at the Kingdom Manna Food Pantry Warehouse, 2707 Rapids Drive.

If you are interested in benefiting from the Kingdom Builders Manna food pantry, check out the Racine County Eye’s article about Holiday food assistance here.

Toy Wrappers and Stocking Stuffers

Photo provided by Kingdom Builders Facebook page Credit: Kingdom Builders

If you cannot donate a toy this Christmas, donate your time. There is a need for people to wrap presents and stock stuffings for the Kingdom Kidz toy drive event. If you think you can serve in this position, please comment on this Facebook post here. Comment your name and the date you are available to wrap or stock.

Volunteers are needed on the following dates:

November 30

December 7

December 14

To make a Christmas miracle happen, participation is needed at this time. For more information about the holiday event, contact Ashlee Guenther at 262-497-3860. Visit the Kingdom Builders Fellowship center and Outreach Ministries Facebook page by clicking here.

