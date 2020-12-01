The Wisconsin Humane Society is a private nonprofit organization that strives to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

The WHS has been saving the lives of animals for more than 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door and Brown counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis.

This Giving Tuesday, an international day of giving back to charities, donations given to the Wisconsin Humane Society will be matched. Donations will support emergency medical care for dogs in need. One dog’s story in particular justifies the importance of charitable giving.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

T-Rex’s transformation

T-Rex came to the Wisconsin. Humane Society when he was 9 months old. When arriving to WHS, T-Rex was in poor condition. He was underweight at the time. Additionally, his ears were dirty; his nails were overgrown; and his skin was irritated. T-Rex was in need of emergency medical care to treat dehydration, and being severely emaciated.

With the help of WHS, T-Rex found the help that he deserved. A discovery was made after T-Rex continually wouldn’t eat the food he was given. There was a corn cob lodged into his intestine. However, being in the hands of the WHS veterinary team saved his life.

A surgical procedure was able to solve the problem, and the comfort provided by WHS restored T-Rex. A few short days of proper care led T-Rex to be a new dog. T-Rex gained weight that was needed, and finally reached a healthy size.

Adoptions available

While T-Rex is still under the supervision of WHS, he is back to his full health. T-Rex will soon be available for adoption and ready to go to his fur-ever home. Meanwhile, donations are currently being accepted.

The Ruud Family will be matching donations for the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine campus. These donations will be matched until Dec. 1, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Donations made to other campuses will be matched by Virginia Kress.

To make a donation, visit here.

Nonprofit information

To read about what is happening in the nonprofit world in Racine and Kenosha counties, click here.

If you are submitting a calendar event, we now have a free, self-serve calendar event policy for nonprofits (two events per month for events free and open to the public). For nonprofits wishing to post more than two events per month and for-profit businesses, please read our calendar submission policy for rates.

Rating: 5 out of 5.