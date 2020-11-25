The Racine Gratitude Project shares Dan Pavelich’s story of thankfulness and gratitude. The Racine County Eye is currently accepting stories 100 words or less that share reasons you are grateful.

At the end of the day, there is something we all have or someone in our life that makes us grateful. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be catastrophic because saying you are thankful for the simple things is powerful.

Pavelich says ” No matter how good or bad my day has been, at night when I go to bed, I am always thankful that I have a warm, safe place to sleep.”

A simplistic answer, but nevertheless a valuable answer. If there’s something you are thankful for, send an email to Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com

