In a year where illness has been so prevalent in our lives, one Racine County resident is thankful for overcoming a serious condition he faced nearly 15 years ago. The Racine Gratitude Project shares stories like David Maack’s who is grateful for his faith, family, and his life.

Other than COVID-19, people in Racine County are facing chronic illnesses and unexpected ones too. David Maack knows far too well what that’s like.

Maack says ” I am thankful for a wonderful wife and children who have stood by me through thick and thin. In 2005, I suffered a near fatal bout of pancreatitis. Through the grace of God, the love of my family and the care from the medical professionals, I survived. This past summer, Amy and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary. And as a bonus, I have two fun loving grandsons.”

What are you grateful for? Share a positive story of gratitude with Emma Widmar. Email her at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com and tell your story with the chance to be featured.

