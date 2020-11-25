While staying home is a priority these days, for some Racine County residents, it can get lonely. Zirkelbach, however, is in good company with her family and furry friends. She’s thankful for what she does have verse what she doesn’t have.

Zirkelbach participates in the Racine County Eye Racine Gratitude Project by sharing a story of thankfulness. If you want to participate in the project, you can.

What is Zirkelbach grateful for? She says “I am grateful for: a loving and healthy family, a cuddly dog, a warm and cozy house, a fireplace that is finally working again, and a rewarding job with fabulous co-workers!”

How lovely is that? Also, a great reminder to stay home this holiday season, keep your family safe, and love on your pups. Check out our story section on pets here.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!